U.S. Marines, all meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, lift a portable doppler radar system during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 02:03
|Photo ID:
|9664465
|VIRIN:
|260506-M-YL383-1009
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters set up weather sensors [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.