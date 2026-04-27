Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters set up weather sensors

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U.S. Marines, all meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, lift a portable doppler radar system during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)