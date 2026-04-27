Vice President Vance visits 132d Wing

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Vice President JD Vance greets a formation of Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen during an official visit to Iowa, May 5, 2026, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The visit marked Vance’s first to the state as vice president. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)