Vice President Vance visits 132d Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Anthony Bradley, 132d Wing commander, (center) and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Lehmann, 132d Wing command chief, left, greet Vice President JD Vance during an official visit to Iowa, May 5, 2026, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The visit marked Vance’s first to the state as vice president. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)