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    Vice President Vance visits 132d Wing [Image 3 of 4]

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    Vice President Vance visits 132d Wing

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Col. Anthony Bradley, 132d Wing commander, (center) and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Lehmann, 132d Wing command chief, left, greet Vice President JD Vance during an official visit to Iowa, May 5, 2026, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The visit marked Vance’s first to the state as vice president. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 22:45
    Photo ID: 9664343
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-AL667-1057
    Resolution: 4569x3046
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vice President Vance visits 132d Wing [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Des Moines
    132d Wing
    Office of the Vice President
    Vice President JD Vance
    Air National Guard

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