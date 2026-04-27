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    Vice President Vance visits 132d Wing [Image 1 of 4]

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    Vice President Vance visits 132d Wing

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Air Force 2 taxis onto an Iowa Air National Guard ramp during Vice President JD Vance’s first official visit to the state of Iowa, May 5, 2026, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. Vance was greeted by 132d Wing leadership and interacted with Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 22:45
    Photo ID: 9664337
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-AL667-1016
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vice President Vance visits 132d Wing [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Des Moines
    Iowa Air National Guard
    132d Wing
    Vice President JD Vance

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