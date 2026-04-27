Vice President Vance visits 132d Wing

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Air Force 2 taxis onto an Iowa Air National Guard ramp during Vice President JD Vance’s first official visit to the state of Iowa, May 5, 2026, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. Vance was greeted by 132d Wing leadership and interacted with Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)