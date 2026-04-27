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    USFK Commander Attends 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium [Image 4 of 4]

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    USFK Commander Attends 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea (right), receives a gift from U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Howard (left) during the 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium (SLS) at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2026. The SLS is hosted by the U.S.Army War College's Center for Strategic Leadership and convenes military, government, academic and industry leaders to examine the role of land power in achieving national strategic objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 20:37
    Photo ID: 9664208
    VIRIN: 260506-A-KM154-1135
    Resolution: 5907x3938
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    USFK Commander Attends 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium
    USFK Commander Attends 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium
    USFK Commander Attends 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium
    USFK Commander Attends 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium

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    USFK
    U.S. Army War College
    Carlisle Barracks
    Strategic Landpower Symposium

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