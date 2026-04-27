USFK Commander Attends 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea delivers a keynote address during the 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium (SLS) at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2026. The SLS is hosted by the U.S.Army War College's Center for Strategic Leadership and convenes military, government, academic and industry leaders to examine the role of land power in achieving national strategic objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)