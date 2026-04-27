U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea delivers a keynote address during the 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium (SLS) at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2026. The SLS is hosted by the U.S.Army War College's Center for Strategic Leadership and convenes military, government, academic and industry leaders to examine the role of land power in achieving national strategic objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 20:37
|Photo ID:
|9664207
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-KM154-1102
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USFK Commander Attends 2026 Strategic Landpower Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.