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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Training onboard P-8A Poseidon [Image 5 of 5]

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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Training onboard P-8A Poseidon

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Doan Nguyen, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, conductstraining on a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 19:58
    Photo ID: 9664169
    VIRIN: 260502-N-OF444-1386
    Resolution: 4011x3209
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Training onboard P-8A Poseidon [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Inspection
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Training onboard P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Training onboard P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Training onboard P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Training onboard P-8A Poseidon

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    TAGS

    P-8A Poseidon
    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-26 Tridents

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