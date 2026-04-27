U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Kevin Barber, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Doan Nguyen, both assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, conduct training on a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 19:58
|Photo ID:
|9664166
|VIRIN:
|260502-N-OF444-1282
|Resolution:
|3505x2804
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Training onboard P-8A Poseidon [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.