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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Inspection [Image 1 of 5]

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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Inspection

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Apprentice Carlos Gomez, left, and Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman James Danials, both assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, conduct an inspection of a 802 mobile air conditioning unit on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 19:58
    Photo ID: 9664165
    VIRIN: 260502-N-OF444-1025
    Resolution: 4420x3536
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    VP-26 Tridents
    C7F 72

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