Foreign attachés MCBH Visit

Bryon Edwards, Chief of Staff, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, briefs foreign attachés on base operations during a visit to MCBH, April 28, 2026. The attachés representing 19 countries visited the installation to gain a deeper understanding of Marine Corps capabilities and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9664051
|VIRIN:
|260428-M-DR994-7825
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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