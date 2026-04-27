Foreign attachés MCBH Visit

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Argentine Rear Adm. Osvaldo Chini takes notes during a brief as part of a foreign attachés visit at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 28, 2026. The attachés representing 19 countries visited the installation to gain a deeper understanding of Marine Corps capabilities and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)