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    Foreign Attachés MCBH Visit [Image 9 of 10]

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    Foreign Attachés MCBH Visit

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps leadership with Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and foreign attachés pose for a group photo during a visit at MCBH, April 28, 2026. The attachés representing 19 countries visited the installation to gain a deeper understanding of Marine Corps capabilities and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9664048
    VIRIN: 260428-M-DR994-8905
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Foreign Attachés MCBH Visit [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Foreign Attachés MCBH Visit
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