Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel Deleon, left, a joint terminal attack controller with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, plots coordinates during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, May 4, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Deleon is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)