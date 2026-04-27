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    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault [Image 11 of 11]

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    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault

    SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel Deleon, left, a joint terminal attack controller with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, plots coordinates during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, May 4, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Deleon is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 17:28
    Photo ID: 9664025
    VIRIN: 260504-M-MU704-1287
    Resolution: 6995x4666
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault

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    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Garnet Rattler
    USMC
    JTAC
    A-10 Warthog

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