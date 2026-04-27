Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault

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A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, lands during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, May 4, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)