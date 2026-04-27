A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, lands during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, May 4, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 17:29
|Photo ID:
|9664023
|VIRIN:
|260504-M-MU704-1243
|Resolution:
|8143x5431
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.