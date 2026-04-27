Exercise Garnet Rattler: Marines coordinate close air support, conduct urban assault

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, run during an urban assault as part of Exercise Garnet Rattler at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, May 4, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)