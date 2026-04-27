U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Vanesa Mijes, a drill instructor with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, gives commands to recruits during close-order drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 4, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, and spatial awareness, and as a basis for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9663529
|VIRIN:
|260504-M-FF476-1449
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Close Order Drill [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.