(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Close Order Drill [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Close Order Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Carlton Alexander, a drill instructor with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, gives commands to recruits during close-order drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 4, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, and spatial awareness, and as a basis for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:05
    Photo ID: 9663528
    VIRIN: 260504-M-FF476-1579
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close Order Drill [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Close Order Drill
    Close Order Drill
    Close Order Drill
    Close Order Drill
    Close Order Drill
    Close Order Drill
    Close Order Drill
    Close Order Drill
    Close Order Drill
    Close Order Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    training
    drill
    recruits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery