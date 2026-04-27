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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Scott Mayer, a drill instructor with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, gives commands to recruits during close-order drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 4, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, and spatial awareness, and as a basis for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)