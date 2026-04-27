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    31 FW enhances emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners [Image 3 of 4]

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    31 FW enhances emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron enters a smoke-filled building to search for simulated victims during a major accident response exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The MARE showcased joint coordination and employment of U.S. and Italian air forces with local civilian authorities to ensure collective readiness in the event of an accident on or off-base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:42
    Photo ID: 9662516
    VIRIN: 260430-F-NR948-7364
    Resolution: 3544x5316
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    31 FW enhances emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners
    31 FW enhances emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners
    31 FW enhances emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners
    31 FW enhances emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners

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    Aviano AB, 31st FW, MARE, Emergency Response

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