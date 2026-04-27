A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron enters a smoke-filled building to search for simulated victims during a major accident response exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The MARE showcased joint coordination and employment of U.S. and Italian air forces with local civilian authorities to ensure collective readiness in the event of an accident on or off-base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9662516
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-NR948-7364
|Resolution:
|3544x5316
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW enhances emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.