U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron drive fire trucks down the flightline during a major accident response exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The MARE simulated a jet crash and building fire, showcasing joint coordination and employment of U.S. and Italian air forces with local civilian authorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9662508
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-NR948-4960
|Resolution:
|6219x3300
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW enhances emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.