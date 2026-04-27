31 FW enhances emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron drive fire trucks down the flightline during a major accident response exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The MARE simulated a jet crash and building fire, showcasing joint coordination and employment of U.S. and Italian air forces with local civilian authorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)