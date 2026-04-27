31 FW enhances emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners

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A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 31st Medical Group provides medical care for a simulated victim during a major accident response exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The purpose of the MARE is to test U.S. and Italian air forces cooperation with local Italian emergency response organizations in the event of an accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)