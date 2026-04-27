Team members with the Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division and leaders of the 18th Medical Support Squadron gather inside a supply warehouse during a site visit at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2026. As part of DHA’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, FHP works with combatant commands and regulatory experts across the globe to rapidly provide treatments, diagnostics, and preventive medical countermeasures against high-consequence threats to the Warfighter when a Food and Drug Administration-approved product is not available. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9662483
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-XH454-1168
|Resolution:
|3016x2011
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.