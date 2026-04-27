Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base

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Team members with the Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division and leaders of the 18th Medical Support Squadron gather for an FHP capabilities overview brief during a site visit at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2026. As part of DHA’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, FHP works with combatant commands and regulatory experts across the globe to rapidly provide treatments, diagnostics, and preventive medical countermeasures against high-consequence threats to the Warfighter when a Food and Drug Administration-approved product is not available. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)