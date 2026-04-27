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    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base [Image 3 of 9]

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    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    Operational Medical Systems - Force Health Protection

    Team members with the Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division and leaders of the 18th Medical Support Squadron gather for an FHP capabilities overview brief during a site visit at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2026. As part of DHA’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, FHP works with combatant commands and regulatory experts across the globe to rapidly provide treatments, diagnostics, and preventive medical countermeasures against high-consequence threats to the Warfighter when a Food and Drug Administration-approved product is not available. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:38
    Photo ID: 9662476
    VIRIN: 260422-O-XH454-1042
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 601.3 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division conducts site visit with 18th Medical Support Squadron, Kadena Air Base

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    Joint Force
    Medical Development
    Force Health Protection
    Medical Sustainment
    Operational Medical Systems
    Medical Acquisition

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