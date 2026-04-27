Emerging technology: Cavalry scouts with 2CR make final preparations for Flytrap

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dommonic Fenton, a cavalry scout assigned to 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, demonstrates the RAV-4 anti-drone weapon system in preparation for Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 3, 2026. FlyTrap is a counter-unmanned aerial system exercise designed to integrate emerging technologies and inform future Army requirements and doctrine. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Joseph Honce)