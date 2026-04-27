Emerging technology: Cavalry scouts with 2CR make final preparations for Flytrap

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Oscar Servin, a tactical unmanned aircraft system specialist, assigned to 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, launches a Hornet, one-way strike drone, for launch in preparation for Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 3, 2026. FlyTrap is a counter-unmanned aerial system exercise designed to integrate emerging technologies and inform future Army requirements and doctrine. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Joseph Honce)