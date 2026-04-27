Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan participate in the “No One Left Behind” physical fitness challenge, hosted by the U.S. Army Japan Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team, May 4 at Zama Middle High School, Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9661169
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-HP857-4076
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|345.32 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
No keywords found.