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    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness [Image 5 of 5]

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    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan, participate in the “No One Left Behind” physical fitness challenge, hosted by the U.S. Army Japan Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team, May 4 at Zama Middle High School, Camp Zama, Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9661168
    VIRIN: 260504-A-HP857-8690
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 301.98 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness

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    U.S. Army Garrison Japan, U.S. Army Japan, Camp Zama, IMCOM Pacific, target_news_asiapacific, SHARP

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