Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan participate in the “No One Left Behind” physical fitness challenge, hosted by the U.S. Army Japan Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team, May 4 at Zama Middle High School, Camp Zama, Japan. see less | View Image Page

USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - The wind and rain didn’t stop Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan, from showing up for their Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed physical training session at Zama Middle High School this morning.



The challenging conditions only helped build more resilient Soldiers by sharpening both their physical readiness and their moral strength to look out for one another.



“They put out a good effort, and nobody quit,” Capt. Samir Streatfield, HHC commander said. “I think the Soldiers did quite well.”



Events like this demonstrate the leadership’s focus on maintaining a healthy atmosphere of mutual trust, Streatfield said.



“My hope is that the Soldiers develop trust in their peers and leaders to take care of them, gain awareness of SHARP resources available to them,

and build confidence in their ability to challenge any inappropriate behavior that may arise in the future.”