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    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness

    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness

    Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan...... read more read more

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Story by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
    CAMP ZAMA, Japan - The wind and rain didn’t stop Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan, from showing up for their Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed physical training session at Zama Middle High School this morning.

    The challenging conditions only helped build more resilient Soldiers by sharpening both their physical readiness and their moral strength to look out for one another.

    “They put out a good effort, and nobody quit,” Capt. Samir Streatfield, HHC commander said. “I think the Soldiers did quite well.”

    Events like this demonstrate the leadership’s focus on maintaining a healthy atmosphere of mutual trust, Streatfield said.

    “My hope is that the Soldiers develop trust in their peers and leaders to take care of them, gain awareness of SHARP resources available to them,
    and build confidence in their ability to challenge any inappropriate behavior that may arise in the future.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 20:48
    Story ID: 564355
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
    USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan, U.S. Army Japan, Camp Zama, IMCOM Pacific, target_news_asiapacific, SHARP

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