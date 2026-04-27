OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC

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Idaho Army National Guard Sgt. Tristan Gillasoy, Spc. Jericho Adamson, Spc. John Orrison, and Pfc. Aidan Stallones with 2-116 Headquarters and Headquarters Company, prepare to launch a high explosive 120mm mortar during their mortars exercise (MORTEX) at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, April 29, 2026. The MORTEX is a culminating event testing the accuracy, efficiency and lethality of mortarmen from both Oregon and Idaho. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Kane, 115 Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)