OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC

Staff Sgt. Alexander Daggett, D Company, 2-186 Inf., Oregon Army National Guard, uses known distances to calibrate an M2A2 aiming circle during a mortars exercise (MORTEX) at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, on April 29, 2026. The MORTEX is a culminating event testing the accuracy, efficiency and lethality of mortarmen from both Oregon and Idaho. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Kane, 115 Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9659978
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-YI240-9310
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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