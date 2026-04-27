OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC

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Spc. Leonel Muniz, and Pfc. Silas Reagon from D Company, 2-186 Inf., Oregon Army National Guard, turn into a safety position while a high explosive mortar leaves the tube during a mortars exercise (MORTEX) at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, April 29, 2026. The MORTEX is a culminating event testing the accuracy, efficiency and lethality of mortarmen from both Oregon and Idaho. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Kane, 115 Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)