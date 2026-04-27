As part of a “Lone Eagle” Honor Flight, more than 50 women veterans from multiple U.S. military service branches visit Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, April 14, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 10:11
|Photo ID:
|9659635
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-IW468-1937
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC [Image 23 of 23], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.