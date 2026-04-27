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    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC [Image 3 of 23]

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    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    As part of a “Lone Eagle” Honor Flight, more than 50 women veterans from multiple U.S. military service branches visit Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, April 14, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 10:11
    Photo ID: 9659632
    VIRIN: 260414-A-IW468-1962
    Resolution: 8057x5371
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC [Image 23 of 23], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC
    All Female Honor Flight Visits ANC

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    honor flight
    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    veterans

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