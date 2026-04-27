Navy Secretary returns to EOD school

A Marine warrant officer speaks with Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao about the role unmanned aerial systems now plays in explosive ordnance disposal during a tour of the Kaufman EOD Training Complex May 2, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Navy Secretary was a former Navy EOD diving officer and the guest speaker for the 57th annual EOD Memorial Ceremony this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 08:07
|Photo ID:
|9659296
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-OC707-4002
|Resolution:
|3000x2111
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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