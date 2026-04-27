Navy Secretary returns to EOD school

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Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and his spouse, April, tour the Kaufman Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Complex May 2, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Navy Secretary was a former Navy EOD diving officer and the guest speaker for the 57th annual EOD Memorial Ceremony this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)