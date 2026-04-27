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    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school [Image 7 of 12]

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    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao speaks at the 57th Annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal Memorial Ceremony May 2, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Navy Secretary was a former Navy EOD diving officer and the guest speaker at the ceremony this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:07
    Photo ID: 9659291
    VIRIN: 260502-F-OC707-3004
    Resolution: 3000x2197
    Size: 951.06 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Secretary returns to EOD school [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school
    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school
    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school
    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school
    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school
    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school
    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school
    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school
    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school
    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school
    Navy Secretary returns to EOD school

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    EOD Memorial
    Navy Secretary
    Navy
    SECNAV
    EOD
    UAS

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