LTC Gerado Promotion

On May 1, 2026, LTC Gerado is promoted to COL. A ceremony was held at 68th TMC to commemorate this remarkable occasion. COL Gerado will continue to lead with excellence. Congratulations on your well-deserved promotion!! U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson.
"CONSERVE POWER"
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 05:32
|Photo ID:
|9659146
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-JW006-3809
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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