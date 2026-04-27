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    LTC Gerado Promotion [Image 1 of 9]

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    LTC Gerado Promotion

    GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    On May 1, 2026, LTC Gerado is promoted to COL. A ceremony was held at 68th TMC to commemorate this remarkable occasion. COL Gerado will continue to lead with excellence. Congratulations on your well-deserved promotion!! U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson.
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    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 05:32
    Photo ID: 9659137
    VIRIN: 260501-A-JW006-1669
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LTC Gerado Promotion [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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