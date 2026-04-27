LTC Gerado Promotion

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On May 1, 2026, LTC Gerado is promoted to COL. A ceremony was held at 68th TMC to commemorate this remarkable occasion. COL Gerado will continue to lead with excellence. Congratulations on your well-deserved promotion!! U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson.

"CONSERVE POWER"