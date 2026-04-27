302d Airlift Wing Hosts Deployed Spouses Breakfast Social

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Airmen and their families browse available resources during a 302d Airlift Wing deployed spouses breakfast social at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2026. The wing hosts similar events periodically to recognize and support deployed member families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)