Airmen and family members from the 302d Airlift Wing gather for a breakfast social at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2026. The wing hosts similar events periodically to recognize and support deployed member families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9658351
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-UQ947-1024
|Resolution:
|6380x4253
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 302d Airlift Wing Hosts Deployed Spouses Breakfast Social [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.