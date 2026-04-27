302d Airlift Wing Hosts Deployed Spouses Breakfast Social

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Airmen and family members from the 302d Airlift Wing gather for a breakfast social at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2026. The wing hosts similar events periodically to recognize and support deployed member families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)