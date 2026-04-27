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    302d Airlift Wing Hosts Deployed Spouses Breakfast Social [Image 1 of 3]

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    302d Airlift Wing Hosts Deployed Spouses Breakfast Social

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen and family members from the 302d Airlift Wing gather for a breakfast social at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2026. The wing hosts similar events periodically to recognize and support deployed member families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 18:27
    Photo ID: 9658347
    VIRIN: 260503-F-UQ947-1019
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 13.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 302d Airlift Wing Hosts Deployed Spouses Breakfast Social [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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