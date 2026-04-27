302d Airlift Wing Airmen Participate in a Basketball Social

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Airmen from the 302d Airlift Wing participate in a basketball social at the base gym, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 2, 2026. The basketball social is part of a series of activities hosted by the 302d Rising 6, a group dedicated to fostering morale and growth among junior enlisted members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)