(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    302d Airlift Wing Airmen Participate in a Basketball Social [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    302d Airlift Wing Airmen Participate in a Basketball Social

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 302d Airlift Wing participate in a basketball social held at the base gym, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 2, 2026. The basketball social is part of a series of activities hosted by the 302d Rising 6, a group dedicated to fostering morale and growth among junior enlisted members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9658294
    VIRIN: 260502-F-UQ947-1096
    Resolution: 6223x4978
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302d Airlift Wing Airmen Participate in a Basketball Social [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    302d Airlift Wing Airmen Participate in a Basketball Social
    302d Airlift Wing Airmen Participate in a Basketball Social
    302d Airlift Wing Airmen Participate in a Basketball Social
    302d Airlift Wing Airmen Participate in a Basketball Social
    302d Airlift Wing Airmen Participate in a Basketball Social

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery