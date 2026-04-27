302d Airlift Wing Airmen Participate in a Basketball Social

Airmen from the 302d Airlift Wing participate in a basketball social at the base gym, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 2, 2026. The basketball social is part of a series of activities hosted by the 302d Rising 6, a group dedicated to fostering morale and growth among junior enlisted members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9658193
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-UQ947-1074
|Resolution:
|6392x5114
|Size:
|13.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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