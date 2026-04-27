The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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Emily Sater, right, of Redding, California, tries on a parachute rig as U.S. Army Sgt. Makayla Moynier, a demonstration jumper with the U.S. Army Parachute Team “Golden Knights,” provides instruction during the Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2026. The Golden Knights conduct aerial demonstrations and engage with the public to showcase Army capabilities and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)