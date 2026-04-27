Emily Sater, right, of Redding, California, tries on a parachute rig as U.S. Army Sgt. Makayla Moynier, a demonstration jumper with the U.S. Army Parachute Team “Golden Knights,” provides instruction during the Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2026. The Golden Knights conduct aerial demonstrations and engage with the public to showcase Army capabilities and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 17:45
|Photo ID:
|9658238
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-YD772-1221
|Resolution:
|8061x5374
|Size:
|13.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.