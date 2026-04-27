The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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Oliver Beck, center, sits on the shoulders of his father, Shane Beck, both of San Antonio, Texas, as they watch the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during the Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2026. The airshow provides an opportunity for the public to experience Air Force aerial demonstrations and engage with military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)