The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2026. The demonstration highlights the skill and coordination required for precision and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9658235
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-YD772-1219
|Resolution:
|7858x5239
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.